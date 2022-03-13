TKR TV: HC Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers getting into the NCAA Tournament

Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media about seeing the Scarlet Knights name get called for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers, a No. 11 seed, will play fellow 11th-seeded Notre Dame in one of the First Four games in Dayton, OH.

See what he had to say below.