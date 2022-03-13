 TheKnightReport - TKR TV: HC Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers getting into the NCAA Tournament
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-13 18:21:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: HC Steve Pikiell talks Rutgers getting into the NCAA Tournament

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks with the media about seeing the Scarlet Knights name get called for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers, a No. 11 seed, will play fellow 11th-seeded Notre Dame in one of the First Four games in Dayton, OH.

See what he had to say below.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}