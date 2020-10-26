 TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Greg Schiano previews Indiana, talks remaining focused, and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 11:33:08 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Greg Schiano previews Indiana, talks remaining focused, and more

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisWasky

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano met with the media for a little under 15 minutes early Monday afternoon and he discussed areas of improvement going forward, staying focused, and the Scarlet Knights' next game against Indiana.

See what he had to say in the video. As always, stay tuned to The Knight Report for more.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}