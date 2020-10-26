TheKnightReport - TKR TV: Greg Schiano previews Indiana, talks remaining focused, and more

TKR TV: Greg Schiano previews Indiana, talks remaining focused, and more
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano met with the media for a little under 15 minutes early Monday afternoon and he discussed areas of improvement going forward, staying focused, and the Scarlet Knights' next game against Indiana.
See what he had to say in the video. As always, stay tuned to The Knight Report for more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board