TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC

Advertisement

in other news

TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

The TKR Pod breaks down the latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal and which brand is the frontrunner to take over.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal

The TKR Pod breaks down the latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal and which brand is the frontrunner to take over.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Oct 26, 2024
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the 42-20 on Friday night / early Saturday morning.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement