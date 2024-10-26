TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus USC

in other news
TKR Pod: Nike? Adidas? The Latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal
The TKR Pod breaks down the latest on Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal and which brand is the frontrunner to take over.
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports
The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the 42-20 on Friday night / early Saturday morning.
