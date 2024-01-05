Advertisement
TKR TV: Every throw from Gavin Wimsatt for the 2023 season

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt for the 2023 college football season.

0:07 -- vs. Northwestern (17-of-29 for 163yds / 1TD)

6:19 -- vs. Temple (10-of-21 for 198yds / 1TD)

12:16 -- vs. Virginia Tech (7-of-16 for 46yds / 1TD)

16:16 -- @ Michigan (11-of-21 for 180yds / 1TD & 1INT)

21:27 -- vs. Wagner (12-of-19 for 146yds / 1TD)

27:30 -- @ Wisconsin (16-of-35 for 181yds / 1TD & 1INT)

36:17 -- vs. Michigan State (13-of-28 for 181yds / 1TD & 2INTs)

43:34 -- @ Indiana (5-of-12 for 39yds)

47:09 -- vs. Ohio State (10-of-25 for 129yds / 1TD & 1INT)

53:14 -- @ Iowa (7-of-18 for 93yds / 1INT)

57:22 -- @ Penn State (10-of-16 for 130yds / 1INT)

59:56 -- vs. Maryland (13-of-34 for 165yds / 1TD & 1INT)

