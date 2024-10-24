Advertisement

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and USC.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Culture Leaves Big Impression on 2026 Twins of NBA Veteran

Rutgers Culture Leaves Big Impression on 2026 Twins of NBA Veteran

Rutgers Basketball hosted and offered the 2026 twins Adonis and Darius Ratliff, the sons of NBA veteran Theo Ratliff.

Premium content
 • Zach Smart
Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!

The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....

Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight

The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 24, 2024
TKR TV: Coquese Washington talks Media Days 2024-25
Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Women's Basketball head coach Coquese Washington met with the press today at Media Day ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

