TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Rutgers Football versus Nebraska
#Rutgers Football is all set to hit the road for the second time this season as they head out to the Midwest to take on Nebraska this Saturday, but before that, the Scarlet Knights and Cornhuskers battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The Knight Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
|OPPONENT
|SIM FINAL SCORE
|ACTUAL RESULT
|
vs. Howard Bison
|
N/A - No FCS teams
|
44-7 Rutgers
|
vs. Akron Zips
|
19-7 - Rutgers
|
49-17 Rutgers
|
@ Virginia Tech Hokies
|
28-20 - Rutgers
|
26-23 Rutgers
|
vs. Washington Huskies
|
26-20 OT - Washington
|
21-18 Rutgers
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board