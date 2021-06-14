 Chatting with Ryan Roberts about Rutgers 2022 NFL prospects
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 14:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Chatting with Ryan Roberts about Rutgers 2022 NFL prospects

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

The Knight Report publisher Richard Schnyderite spoke with RiseNDraft's NFL Draft scout Ryan Roberts, who is also a regional scout for the College Gridiron Showcase detailing which Rutgers Football players have a shot at the 2022 NFL Draft.

FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST CLICK HERE

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}