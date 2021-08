TKR TV: Breaking down the 2021 Rutgers Football depth chart

The Knight Report guys Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite take a look at and break down the 2021 Rutgers Football depth chart.

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE!!

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board