Now former Rutgers women's basketball player Arella Guirantes was selected No. 22 overall in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Friday, Guirantes met with the media to discuss being drafted, her game, inspirations, and more. See what she had to say below.

Rutgers now has 21 players who have been drafted into the WNBA.

Former Scarlet Knight Erica Wheeler is on the Spark's roster. She won the WNBA All-Star Game MVP award in 2019.

