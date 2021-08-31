TKR Staff Predictions for Week One between Rutgers and Temple

It's game week and we are only a few days out from Rutgers Football's season opener versus the Temple Owls. With that being said, the TKR staff has decided to offer our predictions for how we feel the game might end up.

PREDICTIONS FOR TEMPLE GAME (ESPN FPI projection: 81% chance to win)

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE - TKR Publisher (Rutgers - 35 / Temple: 17)

THE SKINNY: This is going to start out like most Rutgers games and the game will still be within reach after two quarters. Right now I’m projecting that the Scarlet Knights will have somewhere between a 7-10 point lead at half and end up scoring a good amount in the second half against a tired Owls team. It’s that being said, I think Rutgers cruises to a nice 35-17 victory.

CHRIS NALWASKY - TKR Beat Writer (Rutgers - 24 / Temple: 10)

THE SKINNY: SHI Stadium figures to be rocking on Sept. 2 as fans are slated to be back watching Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers will win the toss, be amped up, and a get quick stop and force a punt. D'Wan Mathis will cause some problems given his athleticism, but the veteran Rutgers defense will prove to be too much in the long run. Offensively, look for Rutgers to throw the ball deep and get Isaih Pacheco going on the ground.

Ryan Patti - TKR Recruiting Analyst (Rutgers - 34 / Temple: 17)

THE SKINNY: The Scarlet Knight faithful will be back in the seats at SHI Stadium. I envision a hostile environment, which combined with the talent disparity will tip the scale even more in Rutgers' favor.

Alex Gleitman - TKR Recruiting Analyst (Rutgers - 34 / Temple: 17)

THE SKINNY: I think the Rutgers defense is going to set the tone early and it’s going to be tough for Temple to score until late when the game is pretty much out of hand. Not expecting fireworks from the offense but I think they will do enough to make this a comfortable win.

Ryan Lance - TKR Senior Editor (Rutgers - 34 / Temple: 17)

THE SKINNY: Rutgers returns a number of key starters while Temple will look to replace a handful of playmakers from a season ago. I think the experience will help the Scarlet Knights out in the second half. I like Rutgers to win this one 34-17.

Craig Epstein - TKR Staff Writer (Rutgers - 30 / Temple: 14)

THE SKINNY: At last the time has come. With Rutgers entering year two of Schiano era 2.0, the team will look to improve upon its 3-6 record in 2020 and it all starts against a familiar foe in Temple. I predict the Scarlet Knights will win this one rather comfortably 30-14 to kick off what is an important first three games.

Kyle Gauss - OwlScoop.com senior editor (Rutgers - 31 / Temple: 17)

THE SKINNY: I think this game is going to come down to the battles in the trenches and I don't think Temple's defensive line will have gelled enough yet, in the season opener, to make a major difference. I also get the gut feeling that Temple's coverage on special teams, which was lackluster last year, will burn the Owls at some point on Thursday.