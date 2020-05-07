In the next couple of weeks, The Knight Report staff will be looking at a few under-the-radar prospects from around the country and will break down both the good and the bad of their films. Now, with all the normally scheduled football camps on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, these prospects may not get the exposure they should have from the cam circuit, so that’s where TKR will come in, hopefully helping some prospects to get seen by college coaches.

WHO IS HE?

Imbimbo is a former class of 2020, now class of 2021 wide receiver out of the United Kingdom. He is a speedy wide receiver who is an intriguing prospect from across the pond. This past season he caught 55 receptions, 907 receiving yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns.

FILM REVIEW

STRENGTHS: Fluid Route Runner, Natural Hands, Vertical threat

WEAKNESSES: Press Release, Staying Lower out of cut’s

FILM EVALUATION: Imbimbo possesses fluid route running, natural hands, and is a big vertical threat in the passing game. He has some pretty smooth route running abilities and can get in and out of cuts towards the top of his routes. Imbimbo’s body balance allows him to create needed separation when transitioning out of his routes.

The one thing that impressed me the most is how he is a natural pass catcher. He has strong hands and attacks the football away from his body frame allowing him to make a play on any throw. Not only can Imbimbo work in the short and intermediate passing game, but he’s a vertical threat as well. He can catch the football from all three levels and when it comes to the vertical passing game, he can challenge defenders in a one on one matchup by using his speed and catch radius to make big plays.

Lander Imbimbo is a pretty underrated player that brings athletic traits that can definitely translate to the next level. Expect some schools to reach out soon.

