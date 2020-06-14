TKR SPOTLIGHT: 2021 Pennsylvania WR Dawson Snyder
With the football camp circuit on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of high school football prospects from around the country have not had the chance to gain the exposure that they normally would have from attending camps.
Enter The Knight Report. Each week the TKR staff will choose one high school football prospect to profile and break down his highlight film, in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2021 WR Dawson Snyder.
MEASUREABLES
HEIGHT: 5-foot-10
WEIGHT: 180-pounds
SCHOOL: Moon Area High School (PA)
POSITION(S): Wide Receiver / Cornerback / Kick Returner
FILM REVIEW
STRENGTHS: Fluid Route Runner, Effective After The Catch, Separation
FILM EVALUATION:
Dawson Snyder is from Moon Area High School in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. When evaluating Snyder, he is a fluid route runner who brings an ability to make plays after the catch and tracks the football well through the air. Snyder works in the slot receiver position and as a route runner he does a nice job of transitioning into his routes enabling him to gain separation from the defender. When dealing with zone coverages he knows when to control his body and split the route in half to find the open area’s in the defense. Snyder impressed me with his production after the catch. Once he has the football in his hands, he has nice field awareness to maneuver away from defenders in the open field. When tracking the football through the air his balance and ability to stay on his alignment of route is very smooth. In 1-on-1 situations when dealing with 50-50 throws he attacks the football at its highest point. Overall, Snyder is a solid wide receiver that can make dynamic plays for an offense.
