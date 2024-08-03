TKR Round Table: Who is Rutgers Football's most underrated 2025 commitment?
Welcome into the The Knight Report Round Table, where this week our staff offers their takes on who they believe is Rutgers Football's most underrated commitment in this massive 2025 recruiting class.
Currently, Rutgers has 30 total verbal commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that ranks Top-20 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Of those 30 recruits, four are considered four-star commitments.
The Scarlet Knights had a very strong summer thus far picking up 21 commitments since June 1st. The Scarlet Knights have been especially hot on the trail with in-state prospects recently landing Jaelyne Matthews, Kamar Archie, DJ McClary and John Forster, all of which are ranked within the top 13 in the state of New Jersey.
|POS.
|NAME
|STATE
|STARS
|COMMIT DATE
|
QB
|
Florida
|
9/17/23
|
ATH
|
New Jersey
|
2/6/24
|
OL
|
New Jersey
|
2/12/24
|
CB
|
New Jersey
|
3/31/24
|
DT
|
Florida
|
4/18/24
|
WR
|
New Jersey
|
4/26/24
|
ATH
|
North Carolina
|
4/28/24
|
LB
|
North Carolina
|
5/3/24
|
ATH
|
Florida
|
6/1/24
|
CB
|
Georgia
|
6/1/24
|
DE
|
New York
|
6/1/24
|
DT
|
Georgia
|
6/1/24
|
WR
|
Connecticut
|
6/2/24
|
WR
|
Maryland
|
6/2/24
|
OL
|
New Jersey
|
6/2/24
|
OL
|
Michigan
|
6/2/24
|
DE
|
Georgia
|
6/2/24
|
DE
|
Delaware
|
6/3/24
|
S
|
D.C.
|
6/9/24
|
OL
|
Florida
|
6/9/24
|
OL
|
Maryland
|
6/10/24
|
WR
|
New Jersey
|
6/11/24
|
OL
|
New Jersey
|
6/11/24
|
RB
|
New Jersey
|
6/15/24
|
CB
|
Florida
|
6/16/24
|
CB
|
South Carolina
|
6/16/24
|
DE
|
Georgia
|
6/17/24
|
LB
|
New Jersey
|
6/23/24
|
LB
|
New Jersey
|
7/5/24
RICHIE O'LEARY....
