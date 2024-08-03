Advertisement
TKR Round Table: Who is Rutgers Football's most underrated 2025 commitment?

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Welcome into the The Knight Report Round Table, where this week our staff offers their takes on who they believe is Rutgers Football's most underrated commitment in this massive 2025 recruiting class.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Currently, Rutgers has 30 total verbal commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that ranks Top-20 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Of those 30 recruits, four are considered four-star commitments.

The Scarlet Knights had a very strong summer thus far picking up 21 commitments since June 1st. The Scarlet Knights have been especially hot on the trail with in-state prospects recently landing Jaelyne Matthews, Kamar Archie, DJ McClary and John Forster, all of which are ranked within the top 13 in the state of New Jersey.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 COMMITMENT LIST
POS. NAME STATE STARS COMMIT DATE

QB

Sean Ashenfelder

Florida

9/17/23

ATH

Talibi Kaba

New Jersey

2/6/24

OL

Jayden Elijah

New Jersey

2/12/24

CB

Renick Dorilas

New Jersey

3/31/24

DT

Jyon Simon

Florida

4/18/24

WR

Sah'Nye Degraffenreidt

New Jersey

4/26/24

ATH

Steven Murray

North Carolina

4/28/24

LB

Isaiah Deloatch

North Carolina

5/3/24

ATH

Raedyn Bruens

Florida

6/1/24

CB

Michael Clayton

Georgia

6/1/24

DE

Miron Gurman

New York

6/1/24

DT

Braxton Kyle

Georgia

6/1/24

WR

Jourdin Houston

Connecticut

6/2/24

WR

Vernon Allen III

Maryland

6/2/24

OL

Chris Vigna

New Jersey

6/2/24

OL

N-Kye Wynn

Michigan

6/2/24

DE

Chase Linton

Georgia

6/2/24

DE

Robbie Johnson Jr.

Delaware

6/3/24

S

Tariq Hayer

D.C.

6/9/24

OL

Gerrick Gordon

Florida

6/9/24

OL

Joshua Blackston

Maryland

6/10/24

WR

Michael Thomas III

New Jersey

6/11/24

OL

Jaelyne Matthews

New Jersey

6/11/24

RB

John Forster

New Jersey

6/15/24

CB

Kaylib Singleton

Florida

6/16/24

CB

Jakarrion Kenan

South Carolina

6/16/24

DE

Canaan Edwards

Georgia

6/17/24

LB

DJ McClary

New Jersey

6/23/24

LB

Kamar Archie

New Jersey

7/5/24

RICHIE O'LEARY....

