News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 12:43:46 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR RECRUIT SCOOP -- Week One

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

High school football is back! Now that the high school season is underway, we here at The Knight Report also return a fan favorite feature of ours called Recruit Scoop. Every week we will post stat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}