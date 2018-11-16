After a two solid wins this past week against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday and Drexel on Sunday to open up the men’s basketball season, the Rutgers men's basketball team is back in action on Friday night to take on the St. John's Red Storm. This will arguably be the toughest out of conference matchup for the Scarlet Knights this season.

TKR will have you covered from the tip to the final buzzer and then some.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Friday at 7pm EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 129/ St. John's - 41