This past week the Rutgers men's basketball team earned its third win of the season on Monday night as they went on to beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles by a score of 63-36. The Scarlet Knights are back in action tomorrow as they will welcome the 3-2 Boston University Terriers to the RAC.

TKR will have you covered from the opening tip to the final buzzer and then some. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Friday at 2pm EST, BTN Plus

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Boston University Terriers

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 109 / Boston - 228

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#51 F Max Mahoney (2018-19 stats): 15.3ppg, 5.0rpg, 1.0apg

THE SKINNY: The New Jersey native and big man is considered the teams biggest returning scoring threat this season for the Boston Terriers. The junior big man doesn't have much of outside at all, but he does posses all the tools to be able to score inside the paint, and averages over 60% over the past two seasons. Considering how well the Scarlet Knights have been playing defense lately, it will be interesting to see how good Mahoney truly is on offense.