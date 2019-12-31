With the new year set to ring in tonight, The Knight Report staff decided to offer their predictions for some of the Rutgers Athletics programs for the year 2020.

CHRIS NALWASKY: Greg Schiano has brought excitement in a short amount of time to the football program, and while on-field results in terms of wins could take some time, don't be surprised if SHI Stadium experiences a sellout or a near-capacity crowd in the 2020 season. The upcoming campaign is the most anticipated one "On the Banks" in quite some time.

I also believe Rutgers will win its first Big Ten Conference title. Just have that feeling and the top contenders include women's basketball, women's soccer, and men's lacrosse. The Scarlet Knights have been close at times, especially women's soccer which has made the final in the recent past, but one of but I can see one of the teams getting over the hump. As men's basketball coach Steve Pikiell always said, "Buy stock now" in Rutgers.

--------------------------------------------------------------

RYAN PATTI: The conclusion to the 2020 class will be crucial for Schiano, but the 2021 group will be the first he fully recruits in his second tenure on the king's throne at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights technically did not land an in-state quarterback in their previous two recruiting cycles since Art Sitkowski spent his senior campaign at IMG Academy (FL) and Johnny Langan transferred in after one season at Boston College, but that trend will come to a halt.

I picture Rutgers landing St. Peter's Prep (NJ) dual-threat standout Tahj Bullock or Willingboro (NJ) big arm Ah-Shaun Davis. Both kids can move around in the pocket and cause breakdowns in all three levels for defenses. Take your pick.

I'm also going on a limb and predicting Rutgers to land its first Rivals four-star prospect in 3 years. Bo Melton, Tyshon Fogg and Micah Clark were the three four-stars to pledge in 2017. I have no names in mind for the time being, however top kids from across the nation are taking note of what's developing in Piscataway. The dominoes will begin falling soon enough.

--------------------------------------------------------------

ALEX GLEITMAN: I predict that Rutgers will finish in the top half (1-7) of the 2021 Big Ten recruiting rankings. The Scarlet Knights are currently 13th in the 2020 B1G class rankings, were 11th in 2019, were 13th in 2018, were 9th in 2017 (best ever finish since joining the B1G) and were 14th (dead last) in 2016. You get the picture.

With the energy Greg Schiano has brought, the staff ties in the area, and what I think will be signs of an improved program, expect RU to have their best recruiting class in years with Schiano’s first full cycle back at the helm.

--------------------------------------------------------------

DEANTE MITCHELL: So it’s obvious Rutgers is holding out hope for 2020 big man Cliff Omoruyi. Their 2020 class already features Mawot Mag, a 6-7 forward and 6-9 Dean Reiber, and they would love to add more size with the addition of New Jersey big and I think in the end they will get it done. A lot of his suitors are also waiting out to see where he heads but Rutgers has been consistent with Omoruyi since his freshman year. They’ve been in contact just as much as anyone and they have a great shot of landing the four-star forward. If they cannot land Omoruyi, watch out for JUCO forward DeAndre Pickney and 2020 center Tegra Izay as viable options in Rutgers 2020 class.

--------------------------------------------------------------





LEX KNAPP: The name of the game is “growth & development”. With the Southern Scuffle and Big Ten dual schedule on the horizon, growing pains can be expected with this inexperienced roster. However, with high level competition comes the opportunity to make a name for oneself. Coach Goodale and his staff will be looking for his wrestlers to make the small adjustments that elevate their game, and turn close losses into upset wins. This team has shown a lot of promise early on this season, but there is plenty to improve on. Fans are going to want to see this inexperienced bunch get better and better as the season continues. It has been said in wrestling many times before that the only thing that matters is March. The focus is going to be getting these rookies up to speed with the Big Ten competition, and developing them accordingly so they peak for the Big Ten and NCAA tournament.