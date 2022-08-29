TKR Predictions for Rutgers Football's 2022 season
With Rutgers Football set to kick off the 2022 college football season on Sept. 3 at Boston College, it is time for The Knight Report crew to offer our record predictions for the Scarlet Knights this season.
FULL 2022 SCHEDULE....
Sept. 3 -- at Boston College -- 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 -- vs. Wagner - 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 -- at Temple - 2:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 -- vs. Iowa - TBA
Oct. 1 -- at Ohio State - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 -- vs. Nebraska - 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14 -- BYE WEEK
Oct. 22 -- vs. Indiana - 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 29 -- at Minnesota - TBA
Nov. 5 -- vs. Michigan - TBA
Nov. 12 -- at Michigan State - TBA
Nov. 19 -- vs. Penn State - TBA
Nov. 26 -- at Maryland - TBA
CHRIS NALWASKY'S PREDICTION....
RECORD: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
THE SKINNY: I think Rutgers will be able to take care of business in the non-conference portion of the schedule against Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The BC and Temple games are away, and those teams shouldn't be taken lightly, but I can see the Scarlet Knights starting out the year at 3-0 which will put them in a good spot heading into the rest of the year.
If Rutgers loses against Boston College, then throw everything positive out the window.
Iowa is up next, and the Hawkeyes have a stout defense, but Rutgers can match up with its own defense against Iowa's offense. Rutgers has played tough too in the past against Iowa, but Iowa still comes out on top in this one. Rutgers moves to 3-2 after a loss to Ohio State. No ifs, ands, or buts with this one.
Moving along, Nebraska could be a pivotal game on the schedule. Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at SHI Stadium should have the place juiced up. Rutgers tends to do well in week night games also. But Nebraska isn't as bad as people think. The Cornhuskers take this one.
After a bye, Rutgers gets back on track against Indiana to get back up to 4-3 on the year. Another key game on the schedule is next up at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are probably too good for Rutgers right now which puts the Scarlet Knights at 4-4. Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State are all in a row, and Rutgers doesn't have the talent to quite stand up to those upper-echelon Big Ten Teams. Heading into the season finale at 4-7, Maryland is up next. The Terrapins blew Rutgers out of the water last season. Say what you want about Maryland, but the Terps are better.
Rutgers' success this season hinges on the play of the offensive line, if the linebackers can hold up, and if the safeties can build some depth to keep those guys fresh. Whoever the quarterback is as well will have to take a step up. The defense is definitely ahead of the offense and can keep Rutgers in games, but can the offense score?
The schedule is tough for Rutgers to get much going this season even if you see improvements overall. Give it a year or so until things potentially start booming.
RICHIE SCHNYDERITE'S PREDICTION....
RECORD: 3-9 (1-8)
THE SKINNY: Now I know this isn't the prediction that some of you want to hear, but the team is young on both sides of the ball, lost their top rusher and receiver, added a bunch of new offensive linemen and on top of that they have an entirely new defensive coaching staff. So with that being said alone, it's going to take some time for all these guys to gel.
Overall I think the offense will make some strides, but enough to win them games? That's still up for debate. I think the defense for the most part will continue to carry the load as they have with most Schiano teams, but that linebacker corps is scary thin and doesn't have a whole hell of a lot of experience either. Add in the fact that the team is missing their best pass rusher in Mohamed Toure and it will make for an interesting year.
Now with all that being said, I think the team does have the potential to get more wins then that, but it will really determine on if they win game one versus Boston College or not. If they beat the Eagles the sky is the limit, but if they lose then I think my prediction comes pretty close to true.
ALEX GLEITMAN’S PREDICTION….
RECORD: 4-8
THE SKINNY: To me this is somewhat of an “in between” year for Rutgers. I am optimistic about the defense as I think the front is going to be really good and maybe hide some of the depth issues at linebacker and the secondary. On offense, they will go as far as the revamped O-line and quarterback take them. The schedule doesn’t do the Knights any favors, and I think they’ll finish 4-8 but show promise about what the next few seasons look like.
CRAIG EPSTEIN’S PREDICTION….
RECORD: 4-8
THE SKINNY: Although I believe Rutgers is good enough to compete weekly, from there it is hard to see where the wins will come from. Not only is the Big Ten East going to be loaded, but the Scarlet Knights got a tough draw with who they will play from the West as Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota are all looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons. I think Rutgers is good enough to win at least one game it is not supposed to but I have a hard time seeing them pull that off consistently. If this is going to be a successful season for the Scarlet Knights, they are going to have to get their victories early considering they face a brutal four-game stretch to close the year against Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Maryland.
