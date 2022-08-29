With Rutgers Football set to kick off the 2022 college football season on Sept. 3 at Boston College, it is time for The Knight Report crew to offer our record predictions for the Scarlet Knights this season.

RECORD: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)

THE SKINNY: I think Rutgers will be able to take care of business in the non-conference portion of the schedule against Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The BC and Temple games are away, and those teams shouldn't be taken lightly, but I can see the Scarlet Knights starting out the year at 3-0 which will put them in a good spot heading into the rest of the year.

If Rutgers loses against Boston College, then throw everything positive out the window.

Iowa is up next, and the Hawkeyes have a stout defense, but Rutgers can match up with its own defense against Iowa's offense. Rutgers has played tough too in the past against Iowa, but Iowa still comes out on top in this one. Rutgers moves to 3-2 after a loss to Ohio State. No ifs, ands, or buts with this one.

Moving along, Nebraska could be a pivotal game on the schedule. Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at SHI Stadium should have the place juiced up. Rutgers tends to do well in week night games also. But Nebraska isn't as bad as people think. The Cornhuskers take this one.

After a bye, Rutgers gets back on track against Indiana to get back up to 4-3 on the year. Another key game on the schedule is next up at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are probably too good for Rutgers right now which puts the Scarlet Knights at 4-4. Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State are all in a row, and Rutgers doesn't have the talent to quite stand up to those upper-echelon Big Ten Teams. Heading into the season finale at 4-7, Maryland is up next. The Terrapins blew Rutgers out of the water last season. Say what you want about Maryland, but the Terps are better.

Rutgers' success this season hinges on the play of the offensive line, if the linebackers can hold up, and if the safeties can build some depth to keep those guys fresh. Whoever the quarterback is as well will have to take a step up. The defense is definitely ahead of the offense and can keep Rutgers in games, but can the offense score?

The schedule is tough for Rutgers to get much going this season even if you see improvements overall. Give it a year or so until things potentially start booming.