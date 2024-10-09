TKR Pod: Wisconsin Preview with Matt Bernstein of Bleav in Badgers

Mike and Richie are joined by Matt Bernstein of the Bleav in Badgers podcast to discuss everything ahead of Rutgers' matchup with Wisconsin. They discuss...
- Year two vibes around Coach Fickell (2:00)- The adaptation of the Air Raid offense in Madison (5:00)
- How backup QB Braedyn Locke has played since Tyler Van Dyke's injury (10:30)
- How the running game has performed and what Chez Mellusi' departure means for Wisconsin (14:00)
- How the offensive line has performed this year (17:00)
- Wisconsin's deep WR room (23:30)
- If the run defense has been as big of an issue as the stats would indicate (26:30)
- Wisconsin's standout secondary (33:30)
- The special teams ups and downs (36:30)- Predictions (44:00)
- NIL (48:30)
