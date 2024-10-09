Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
TKR Pod: Wisconsin Preview with Matt Bernstein of Bleav in Badgers
Default Avatar
Richie O'Leary & Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie are joined by Matt Bernstein of the Bleav in Badgers podcast to discuss everything ahead of Rutgers' matchup with Wisconsin. They discuss...

- Year two vibes around Coach Fickell (2:00)- The adaptation of the Air Raid offense in Madison (5:00)

- How backup QB Braedyn Locke has played since Tyler Van Dyke's injury (10:30)

- How the running game has performed and what Chez Mellusi' departure means for Wisconsin (14:00)

- How the offensive line has performed this year (17:00)

- Wisconsin's deep WR room (23:30)

- If the run defense has been as big of an issue as the stats would indicate (26:30)

- Wisconsin's standout secondary (33:30)

- The special teams ups and downs (36:30)- Predictions (44:00)

- NIL (48:30)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement