TKR POD: Virginia Tech Preview with David Cunningham of Tech Sideline

Mike and Richie are joined by David Cunningham of TechSideline to discuss everything Virginia Tech ahead of Rutgers' matchup with the Hokies this Saturday. They start by talking about the vibes around the VT program in year three of Brent Pry's tenure (2:00) before transitioning into injuries for VT (9:45).

They then discuss the OL concerns for VT (15:00) and playmakers to watch on offense. They close by discussing the strengths and weaknesses of VT's defense (28:00) and close with game predictions (43:30).