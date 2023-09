Mike and Richie are joined by David Cunningham of Tech Sideline to discuss everything Virginia Tech ahead of Rutgers' matchup with the Hokies this Saturday.

First they talk about the vibes in year two of the Brent Pry era in Blacksburg and how the off-season went for the Hokies (0:30) before pivoting to the wild week that was week 2 for the Hokies in their 24-17 loss at home to Purdue (3:30).

They then dive into VT as a team, breaking down their offense (7:00), defense (21:00) and special teams (29:15) before each of them giving their predictions (36:00).