Mike and Richie break down the commitments of the three latest members of the Rutgers football class of 2024 in DT Aaris Bethea (0:30) from Erasmus Hall High School in NYC, DB Dahkari Gilley (5:35) out of University Christian HS in Jacksonville, FL and LB Montele Johnson (10:00) out of West Bloomfield HS in West Bloomfield, MI.

They then pivot to discussing more on the Paul Mulcahy transfer portal entrance, with more details that have emerged in the past couple days (15:15).

They close with some breaking news into the podcast with a transfer portal pickup from Maine TE Shawn Bowman (24:45), who we were the first to highlight a few days ago. He should be a massive pickup for the offense last year.