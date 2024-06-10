Mike and Richie break down the three latest commitments to the class of 2025 in OG Gerrick Gordon (1:30), S Tariq Hayer (6:00) and OL Joshua Blackston (10:00). They also give an update on OT Jaylene Matthews ' recruitment ahead of his announcement tomorrow. The close by discussing everything HC Greg Schiano said to the media at his annual golf outing today.

Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo