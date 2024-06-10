Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

TKR Pod: THREE more Rutgers Football Commits, with a fourth on the way?

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down the three latest commitments to the class of 2025 in OG Gerrick Gordon (1:30), S Tariq Hayer (6:00) and OL Joshua Blackston (10:00). They also give an update on OT Jaylene Matthews' recruitment ahead of his announcement tomorrow. The close by discussing everything HC Greg Schiano said to the media at his annual golf outing today.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement