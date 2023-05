Mike and Richie and joined by Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein to break down a litany of Rutgers football and basketball topics. Starting with football, they first break down the Rutgers' spring game (1:00) before pivoting to transfer portal talk (13:00), recruiting updates from Saturday including the commitment of 2024 TE Monte Keener (17:36), what Richie saw from Sunday's Under Armour camp (20:40), where Rutgers' NFL draft eligible players ended up this weekend (27:30) and where things stand with Rutgers' apparel situation (34:20).

They then dive into Rutgers' basketball talk, starting with Baye Ndongo's decommitment (38:30), where things stand with Mackenzie Mgbako following his St John's visit (40:20), a couple new names Rutgers is showing interest in in the transfer portal (46:00) and close by updating everyone on where things stand in the basketball assistant coaching search (54:25)