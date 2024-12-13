Advertisement
TKR Pod: South Florida Transfer DT Doug Blue-Eli commits to Rutgers
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment for Rutgers Football in the Transfer Portal, this time from former South Florida defensive tackle Doug Blue-Eli.

They discuss how he ended up at Rutgers, what the Scarlet Knights are getting in him and what to expect from the defensive tackle room in 2025. After that, they dive into where else the program could look this offseason for portal targets.

