Mike and Richie have a loaded episode, kicking off with a recap of the second Rutgers' football scrimmage of training camp (0:30) before diving into basketball talk.

They open discussing the Jeremiah Williams gambling investigation (17:00), Ace / Dylan rocking Rucker Park (25:30) and RHoops / B1G schedule coming next week (34:00).

They close by taking listener voicemails (36:45) and the RFund Rutgers' football ticket giveaway (01:01:45).

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals