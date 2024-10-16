TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover

Mike and Richie break down what Sam Brown being out for the year means for the Rutgers football season (2:00) before discussing some football recruiting (9:00).

They then discuss what it means for Rutgers basketball to have Ace and Dylan on the cover of SLAM Magazine (13:00), preview the Rutgers/St John's scrimmage tomorrow (16:00) and then circle back to some listener questions about Rutgers football recruiting (24:00).