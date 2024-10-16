TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover

Advertisement

in other news

2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere

2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere

Rutgers Football has lost a commitment from 2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan after he visited elsewhere.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0

Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0

Hawkeyes defense proves too much as Scarlet Knights shut out by visiting Iowa

 • Mark Bator
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin

TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin

Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin on Saturday.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Wisconsin postgame

TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Wisconsin postgame

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week seven matchup against Wisconsin.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere

2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere

Rutgers Football has lost a commitment from 2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan after he visited elsewhere.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0

Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0

Hawkeyes defense proves too much as Scarlet Knights shut out by visiting Iowa

 • Mark Bator
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Oct 16, 2024
TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie break down what Sam Brown being out for the year means for the Rutgers football season (2:00) before discussing some football recruiting (9:00).

They then discuss what it means for Rutgers basketball to have Ace and Dylan on the cover of SLAM Magazine (13:00), preview the Rutgers/St John's scrimmage tomorrow (16:00) and then circle back to some listener questions about Rutgers football recruiting (24:00).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement