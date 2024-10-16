TKR Pod: Samuel Brown V Out for Season + Dylan/Ace on SLAM Magazine Cover

in other news
2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere
Rutgers Football has lost a commitment from 2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan after he visited elsewhere.
Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0
Hawkeyes defense proves too much as Scarlet Knights shut out by visiting Iowa
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin on Saturday.
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Wisconsin postgame
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week seven matchup against Wisconsin.
in other news
2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere
Rutgers Football has lost a commitment from 2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan after he visited elsewhere.
Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0
Hawkeyes defense proves too much as Scarlet Knights shut out by visiting Iowa
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
Mike and Richie break down what Sam Brown being out for the year means for the Rutgers football season (2:00) before discussing some football recruiting (9:00).
They then discuss what it means for Rutgers basketball to have Ace and Dylan on the cover of SLAM Magazine (13:00), preview the Rutgers/St John's scrimmage tomorrow (16:00) and then circle back to some listener questions about Rutgers football recruiting (24:00).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board