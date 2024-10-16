Rutgers Football RB Samuel Brown V has been ruled OUT for the season

Rutgers Football was dealt a brutal blow on Wednesday as head coach Greg Schiano confirmed that running back Samuel Brown V will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

Coming into the season, Brown was expected to the top running back behind Kyle Monangai and up to this point he's done just that. Brown carried the ball 40 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 32 yards and another score before missing the remainder of the year.

Now Brown has already appeared in five games, so it's hard to say if that would justify enough for a medical redshirt or not, but he still has one year of eligibility remaining.

Brown joins offensive lineman Bryan Felter and linebacker Mohamed Toure as the only other players to be ruled out for the regular season on the Scarlet Knights roster.