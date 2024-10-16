Rutgers Football RB Samuel Brown V has been ruled OUT for the season

in other news
2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan decommits from Rutgers following visit elsewhere
Rutgers Football has lost a commitment from 2025 South Carolina DB Jakarrion Kenan after he visited elsewhere.
Rutgers Women's Soccer Bows to Iowa, 2-0
Hawkeyes defense proves too much as Scarlet Knights shut out by visiting Iowa
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin on Saturday.
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Wisconsin postgame
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week seven matchup against Wisconsin.
Rutgers Football was dealt a brutal blow on Wednesday as head coach Greg Schiano confirmed that running back Samuel Brown V will miss the remainder of the season with an injury.
Coming into the season, Brown was expected to the top running back behind Kyle Monangai and up to this point he's done just that. Brown carried the ball 40 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 32 yards and another score before missing the remainder of the year.
Now Brown has already appeared in five games, so it's hard to say if that would justify enough for a medical redshirt or not, but he still has one year of eligibility remaining.
Brown joins offensive lineman Bryan Felter and linebacker Mohamed Toure as the only other players to be ruled out for the regular season on the Scarlet Knights roster.
WHO WILL REPLACE HIM?
Obviously starting running back Kyle Monangai will continue to get the bulk of the carries, but someone will still have to step up and take some of the bulk as he can be in there for every play and that's where Antwan Raymond will likely coming in.
The former Four-Star tailback has been solid so far through the couple games he's appeared in for his freshmen campaign, carrying the ball 27 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. It looks as though the original plan was to redshirt Raymond, as he only appeared in the first two games versus Howard and Akron before making his return this week once Brown went down with the injury.
There's also running back Jashon Benjamin, who got some burn last year as a true freshmen where he carried the ball 45 times for 172 yards and a touchdown along with four receptions for 54 yards and another score. However he's been featured on the Big Ten availability report each week so far. Not to mention, he didn't redshirt last season as he played in nine games so if he's not fully healthy up to this point he could end up getting a redshirt instead.
Right now, the expectation is for Kyle Monangai to get the bulk of the carries, but don't be shocked to see some Antwan Raymond as well.
