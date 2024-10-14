TKR Pod: Rutgers / Wisconsin Final Thoughts + RHoops In The AP Top 25

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the Wisconsin game after having some time to digest the 42-7 blowout from this past weekend (2:00). They then discuss everything Greg Schiano had to say in his weekly presser (21:30) and the decommitment of 2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan (27:00).

The guys they pivot to talking about the Rutgers Basketball team being ranked in the preseason AP poll (30:00).