TKR Pod: Rutgers / Wisconsin Final Thoughts + RHoops In The AP Top 25

in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
INSTANT RECAP: Wisconsin rolls past Rutgers Football 42-7
Rutgers Football suffered a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin to drop its second straight game.
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
TKR Pod: 2025 SG Kaden Powers Commits to Rutgers Basketball
The TKR Podcast offers an instant reaction Rutgers Basketball landing 2025 guard Kaden Powers.
2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers Basketball landed its third commitment of the 2025 class, with Seattle-native guard Kaden Powers committing.
in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
INSTANT RECAP: Wisconsin rolls past Rutgers Football 42-7
Rutgers Football suffered a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin to drop its second straight game.
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
Mike, Richie and Alec break down the Wisconsin game after having some time to digest the 42-7 blowout from this past weekend (2:00). They then discuss everything Greg Schiano had to say in his weekly presser (21:30) and the decommitment of 2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan (27:00).
The guys they pivot to talking about the Rutgers Basketball team being ranked in the preseason AP poll (30:00).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board