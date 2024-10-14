Advertisement

TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition

Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Wisconsin on Saturday.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
INSTANT RECAP: Wisconsin rolls past Rutgers Football 42-7

Rutgers Football suffered a 42-7 loss to Wisconsin to drop its second straight game.

 • Craig Epstein
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.

Forums content
 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: 2025 SG Kaden Powers Commits to Rutgers Basketball

The TKR Podcast offers an instant reaction Rutgers Basketball landing 2025 guard Kaden Powers.

 • Richie O'Leary & Mike Broadbent
2025 Seattle-native Kaden Powers commits to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers Basketball landed its third commitment of the 2025 class, with Seattle-native guard Kaden Powers committing.

 • Alec Crouthamel

Published Oct 14, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers / Wisconsin Final Thoughts + RHoops In The AP Top 25
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the Wisconsin game after having some time to digest the 42-7 blowout from this past weekend (2:00). They then discuss everything Greg Schiano had to say in his weekly presser (21:30) and the decommitment of 2025 DB Jakarrion Kenan (27:00).

The guys they pivot to talking about the Rutgers Basketball team being ranked in the preseason AP poll (30:00).

