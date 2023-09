Mike and Richie are joined by Kyle Gauss of OwlScoop (Temple's Rivals site) to discuss the blackout matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Owls on Saturday night. They start by discussing the additions/subtractions Temple has undergone this off-season (0:30) before breaking down Temple's comeback 24-21 win at home vs Akron week 1 (11:30).

Next they break down the strengths/weaknesses of the Temple's offense (14:00) and defense (27:45), they pose a "Temple will win if/Rutgers will win if" question to Kyle (42:00) before closing with Mike, Richie and Kyle giving their predictions for the game (46:15).

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals