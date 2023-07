Mike and Richie break down the latest offer for Rutgers Basketball in the class of 2024 in five-star (No. 9 overall) PF Asa Newell (Montverde Academy) (0:30). They then discuss the latest in the transfer portal for men's basketball with an update on Austin Williams (11:30) and Jeremiah Williams (16:00) before previewing Sunday's Scarlet Open which is hosted by the Knight Society (21:45).

They close with a discussion about the upcoming recruit BBQ for Rutgers Football (25:30).