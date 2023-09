Mike and Richie do a full breakdown of Rutgers' 24-7 opening day win over Northwestern, starting first with overall impressions (0:30), the offensive performance (4:00), the defensive performance (19:30) and players who didn't play much that surprised us (25:00).

They then discuss the things Schiano had to say in his presser (34:00) and close by discussing Trilly Donovan's latest article about Dylan Harper taking more official visits (37:30).