Mike and Richie are joined by Ryan O'Bleness of Spartans Illustrated to talk everything Michigan State prior to the Rutgers/MSU game this weekend. First they discuss the current state of the program following the dismissal of Mel Tucker and how the season has gone up to this point (0:30).

They then go over the direction MSU could go as a program (10:00) before talking how this team currently looks on offense (15:00) and defense (25:00). They close by making their predictions on how this weekend's game will go (34:30).