Mike and Richie are joined by Brock Heilig of Maize & Blue Review to discuss everything Michigan ahead of Rutgers' matchup with the Wolverines this Saturday. First they talk about the Harbaugh suspension and how the off-season went for the Wolverines (0:30) before pivoting to how the out of conference schedule for went for Michigan (3:15).

They then dive into Michigan as a team, breaking down their offense (11:00), defense (20:00) and special teams (25:30) before each of them giving their predictions (29:30).