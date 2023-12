Richie Schnyderite and TKR beat writer Craig Epstein offer their reactions to Rutgers Football making the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl (0:48), they preview the matchup against former Big East foe Miami (3:55) and finish up with quarterback talk (12:47).

The guys then shift towards recapping the basketball loss to No. 24 Illinois on Sunday (22:36), debate the current starting five (26:05) and finish by hinting potential news later this week.