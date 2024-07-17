TKR Pod: Rutgers Hoops Practice Report and Football Camp starting soon!
Mike and Richie break down everything Richie saw at his second Rutgers basketball practice of the summer (2:00) before discussing the latest hoops offer to Kiyan Anthony (13:30).
They then discuss the latest Rutgers football roster nuggets (16:45) and the big recruiting BBQ at the end of the month (21:45).
They close by discussing the Rutgers wrestling assistant coaching vacancy (25:00), the Rutgers draftees in the MLB draft (27:00) and our fan podcast project (31:00).
Click here to record your story: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!
Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board