Mike and Richie break down everything Richie saw at his second Rutgers basketball practice of the summer (2:00) before discussing the latest hoops offer to Kiyan Anthony (13:30).

They then discuss the latest Rutgers football roster nuggets (16:45) and the big recruiting BBQ at the end of the month (21:45).

They close by discussing the Rutgers wrestling assistant coaching vacancy (25:00), the Rutgers draftees in the MLB draft (27:00) and our fan podcast project (31:00).

Click here to record your story: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals