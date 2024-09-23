TKR Pod: Rutgers Hoops lands 2025 F Gevonte Ware + Latest Recruit Scoop

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2025 Three-Star forward Gevonte Ware, who becomes the first commitment of the class for Rutgers basketball (2:00).

They then discuss how the official visit went for (soon to be four-star) Kelvin Odih this past weekend (10:00), how Lino Mark's midweek unofficial visit went (14:00) and discuss the upcoming official visit of top 50 recruit Kiyan Anthony to Rutgers (19:00).