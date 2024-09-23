TKR Pod: Rutgers Hoops lands 2025 F Gevonte Ware + Latest Recruit Scoop

in other news
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Virginia Tech postgame
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week four matchup against Virginia Tech.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Virginia Tech Edition
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Rutgers Football survives late comeback at Virginia Tech 26-23
Rutgers Football survives Virginia Tech on the road 26-23. Read to see how the Scarlet Knights got the win.
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Virginia Tech Hokies
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Virginia Tech game thread here.
Full Rutgers Availability / Injury Report -- Virginia Tech Edition
Here's the full injury report for Rutgers Football heading into today's game against Virginia Tech.
Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2025 Three-Star forward Gevonte Ware, who becomes the first commitment of the class for Rutgers basketball (2:00).
They then discuss how the official visit went for (soon to be four-star) Kelvin Odih this past weekend (10:00), how Lino Mark's midweek unofficial visit went (14:00) and discuss the upcoming official visit of top 50 recruit Kiyan Anthony to Rutgers (19:00).
