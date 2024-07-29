Mike and Richie break down everything Greg Schiano said after day one of training camp and they discuss the topics they're most interested in following throughout training camp (2:00). They then recap the Scarlet Open (12:00) and the finalized basketball out-of-conference schedule (18:00).

