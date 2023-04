Mike and Richie discuss the final scrimmage of the spring for Rutgers football before the spring game (0:58) before diving into Rutgers Football recruiting (6:45). They then pivot to the basketball coaching search as it looks like Steve Pikiell has narrowed his choice down to about five candidates (13:21). They close by discussing a HUGE development in Rutgers MBB recruiting, as rumors are flying about Rutgers being involved in class of 2023, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako's re-recruitment (25:05).