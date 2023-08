Mike and Richie break down the latest from Rutgers football practice (0:30) before diving into hoops talk.

They break down how the team looks in Portugal at their latest scrimmage (10:15), who Rutgers will be playing in October in a secret scrimmage (18:00) and discuss Dylan Harper/Ace Bailey teaming up once again this weekend at Rucker Park (21:45).

They close the show by taking listener voicemails (27:45).

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals