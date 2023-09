Mike and Richie are joined by Wagner HC Tom Masella to discuss rebuilding Wagner (0:30) his playing career at Wagner from 1978-81 as a DB (3:00), the importance of playing against FBS opponents (4:30), his relationship with Schiano (6:00), how has recruiting changed in the NIL/transfer portal era for an FCS coach (9:30), their new OC / new offense (15:00) and who are some of the top playmakers that Rutgers fans should look out for on Saturday.