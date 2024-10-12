Advertisement

Published Oct 12, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Wisconsin Edition
Default Avatar
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

The TKR Podcast crew gets together for a live postgame reaction show to the Rutgers loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. They break down everything they saw during the game and their takeaways from the game.

