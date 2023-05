Mike and Richie break down the commitment of WR Isaiah Crumpler from the class of 2024 out of Conley High school in Greenville, North Carolina (0:45). They then discuss the potential commitment of other members of the class of 2024 (5:00) before pivoting to basketball. They give an update on the potential transfer out of a current Rutgers basketball player (10:00) and how things seem to be trending in a positive direction on that front.