Mike and Richie break down the final 6 of the record 10 commitments from this past weekend for #Rutgers Football, starting with WR Jourdin Houston (1:30), WR Vernon Allen III (6:45), OL Chris Vigna (9:45), OL N'Kye Wynn (14:45), DE Chase Linton (18:45) and DE Robbie Johnson Jr (22:30). They close by discussing where things stand with the top uncommitted prospects from the visit weekend, highlighting LB DJ McClary, OL Jaeylne Matthews and OL Bryce Jenkins (27:45)

