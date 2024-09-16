TKR POD: Rutgers Football Bye Week Recap and Opponent Lookahead

in other news
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout
Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech
The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule
Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three
Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week three of the college football season.
Mike is joined by Rutgers beat reporter Alec Crouthamel to discuss everything Greg Schiano said in his game week press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia Tech (2:00).
They then discuss how Rutgers' future opponents did this past weekend on the gridiron and Rutgers' outlook the rest of the season (10:00).
