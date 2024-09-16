Advertisement

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout

Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout

Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.

 • Mark Bator
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.

 • Alec Crouthamel
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech

TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech

The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.

 • Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule

Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule

Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three

Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three

Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week three of the college football season.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Sep 16, 2024
TKR POD: Rutgers Football Bye Week Recap and Opponent Lookahead
Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike is joined by Rutgers beat reporter Alec Crouthamel to discuss everything Greg Schiano said in his game week press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia Tech (2:00).

They then discuss how Rutgers' future opponents did this past weekend on the gridiron and Rutgers' outlook the rest of the season (10:00).

