Mike and Richie are joined by Chris Nalwasky to break down Rutgers' 65-45 drubbing of Penn State last night at JMA/RAC. They then discuss how the recruits who attended the game reacted, the huge announcement Knights of the Raritan and preview the Knight Society/Front Office event the guys will be a part of on 2/7.

Link for tickets to the event: tinyurl.com/yv3b94xx