TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell

Advertisement

in other news

TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer

TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer

The TKR Podcast welcomes analyst Ben Pfeifer to the show to break down Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and the 2025 class.

 • Richie O'Leary and Alec Crouthamel
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their four remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Women's Basketball Full 2024-25 Preview: The Players

Rutgers Women's Basketball Full 2024-25 Preview: The Players

In the first part of previewing the 2024-25 Rutgers Women's Basketball team, here's a breakdown of the team's roster.

 • Alec Crouthamel
PHOTOS: Rutgers Women's Basketball Exhibition versus Caldwell

PHOTOS: Rutgers Women's Basketball Exhibition versus Caldwell

A series of photos from Rutgers Women's Basketball scrimmage versus Caldwell.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer

TKR Pod: NBA Draft Prospects + Recruiting Talk with Analyst Ben Pfeifer

The TKR Podcast welcomes analyst Ben Pfeifer to the show to break down Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper and the 2025 class.

 • Richie O'Leary and Alec Crouthamel
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their four remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Nov 5, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell
Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Alec are joined by Rutgers basketball HC Steve Pikiell to discuss the upcoming season. They discuss the offseason buzz, the new players on the team, the new teams in the B1G, the OOC schedule and much more!

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement