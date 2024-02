Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers beat reporter Craig Epstein to discuss the backslide Rutgers' basketball is currently on, following a 63-46 loss at home vs Maryland yesterday (0:30). They then discuss the HS football camp Richie attended this weekend to get an update on how some of the top players in the area performed and where Rutgers stands in their recruitments (27:00).

