Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Recruiting Roundup!

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down where #Rutgers hoops stands with recruiting, both in the portal and in future classes. They start with where things stand with PJ Hayes (1:30) and the two new big men targets in Jamie Vinson (6:00) and new offeree Viktor Mikic (9:00).

They then transition to the class of 2025 and give updates on where things stand with their top targets: Darius Acuff (21:30), Trey McKenney (25:15), Dorian Jones (28:30), Jaylen Harrell (30:00) and Nigel James (32:30).

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products! Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement