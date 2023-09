Mike and Richie get together to break down everything Richie saw and heard at Rutgers' basketball practice today, including an update on every scholarship player, who's improved most, rumblings/nuggets from practice and much more! (0:30).

They then discuss the just announced event being put on by the Knight Society and the Front Office: KNIGHTFEST PRESENTED BY KNIGHTS OF THE RARITAN (33:00). They close by updating the recruitment of 2025 five-star Trey McKenney (37:00) and discussing Rutgers' basketball ticket sales (39:30) (hint, there's not many left!)